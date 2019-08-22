Dealing with the IS

This refers to the editorial ‘Heinous attack’ (August 20) about the attack in Kabul by a suicide bomber of the Islamic State; the attack targeted a marriage hall, killing over 63 people mostly Shias. Fears had been expressed in the past that if the Islamic State is not stopped, Afghanistan may not see peace. Pakistan has a porous border therefore intrusion into Pakistan by Islamic State suicide bombers cannot be overruled. It poses a potential danger to our security and peace.

This reflects that Afghanistan and US forces have not been able to control the Islamic State in establishing itself in Afghanistan. This is an alarming situation at a time when the peace agreement is said to be in the final stages. Such an attack requires a combined strategy by Pakistan, the Taliban and Afghanistan to control the IS otherwise it will remain a Damocles sword hanging over our heads.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi