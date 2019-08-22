close
Thu Aug 22, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 22, 2019

Naval chief opens Special Service Operational Training Centre

Karachi

August 22, 2019

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi visited the coastal and creeks area and inaugurated Special Service Operational Training Centre on Wednesday. He also visited one of the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) launch sites and met with troops.

According to a Pakistan Navy spokesperson, the newly inaugurated training centre will provide training to officers and men of the Pakistan Navy, Sister Services, LEAs and friendly countries in different professional domains, including counterterrorism. The spokesperson said that later, the chief of the naval staff also visited one of the Pakistan Navy’s UAV sites. The chief of the naval staff expressed satisfaction over operational preparedness and appreciated the morale of the troops.

