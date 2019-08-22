Rangers arrest five suspects

The paramilitary force on Wednesday arrested five suspects during raids in different parts of the city. According to a spokesperson for the Sindh Rangers, Zameer alias Zamu, associated with the Sheraz Zikri group, was arrested during a raid conducted in the Baghdadi area of Lyari. He was said to be involved in extortion activities.

During joint raids conducted by Rangers and police in Zaman Town and Model Colony, Tahir Ali, Zeeshan Malik and Ghulam Hussain were arrested. They were involved in various street crime and robbery cases.

In another joint raid with police, the Rangers soldiers arrested a suspect, Bilal, during a raid in Zaman Town for being involved in a number of crime cases, including illegal possession of weapons. Arms and ammunition were recovered from the suspects, and they were handed over to police to initiate legal action.