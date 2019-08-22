close
Thu Aug 22, 2019
August 22, 2019

HBL offers credit cards

Business

 
August 22, 2019

KARACHI: Habib Bank Limited (HBL) has now become the first bank in Pakistan to offer credit cards through its mobile app, a statement said on Wednesday.

Customers can now avail a HBL credit card through a paperless process with just a few taps on their mobile phone screens, it added. The innovative digital application process is frictionless; customers log in to their HBL Mobile and apply for a HBL credit card in four taps. The credit card application will then instantly undergo credit evaluation and the decision will be communicated to the customer within hours, it said.

Upon approval, the credit card will be delivered to the customer. At this introductory stage, the service is available to a select group of customers across Pakistan, exclusively through HBL Mobile.

