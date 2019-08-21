Samir wins title in US

ISLAMABAD: Samir Iftikhar lifted the men’s singles title of the USTA $20,000 El Paso Tennis Tournament at the Elpaso Tennis Club (Texas).

Top seed Samir defeated second seed Theodore McDonald of USA 6-3, 4-1 (retired) in the final.

McDonald got hurt during the second set and had to retire while Samir was already 4-1 up.

Earlier in the semi-final, Samir outclassed fourth seed Alejandro Hayen of USA 6-0, 6-1. Samir was in fine touch during the tournament dropping only 11 games in total throughout the event. PTF President Salim Saifullah Khan and the management congratulated Samir on his victory and good performance during the tournament.

Salim Saifullah also wished Samir good luck for future events. Samir has also requested the prime minister for financial support to enable him to participate in ATP Circuit events in order to further improve his tennis abilities and ATP ranking.