Expect more fire from Archer, Stokes tells Aussies

LONDON: England all-rounder Ben Stokes has warned Australia to expect more intense fast bowling from Jofra Archer in their next Ashes encounter at Headingley.

Archer, who made his Test debut in the second Ashes Test at Lord’s, returned match figures of 5-91 in the drawn encounter. Not only did he impress with his quality pace, touching speeds of around 95mph, but he also troubled the opposition’s batsmen with his attacking bouncers.

“It’s part of the game and a big part of Jofra’s game, being aggressive, not letting batsmen settle,” said Stokes.

“That bouncer of his is a huge asset and he’s going to keep on doing it.”

One of Archer’s bouncers hit Steve Smith on the neck; Smith missed the last day of the Lord’s Test with concussion, and his availability for the next Test is still in doubt.

“When someone takes a nasty blow, no bowler is going to say ‘I’m not going to bowl that again because I don’t want to hit them again’,” Stokes said.

“The concern is always there when someone takes it, but next ball, when you get back to the mark, it’s ‘I’m going to keep doing it’.”

Adding to the batsman’s challenge is that it is difficult to tell when one of Archer’s bouncers are coming. Stokes explained, “He doesn’t have any tells. Some bowlers you get a tell when they’re going to bowl a bouncer or a different ball.

“Because everything is so rhythmical with Jofra it is tough to see when that bouncer is coming. He’s very tight to the stumps as well. Everything looks just so languid, you wonder if he’s loose and then he fires one ... Watching the ball fly through, it was very impressive.” The England all-rounder added that Archer, who was also crucial in their successful ICC Men’s World 2019 campaign, has been “a great addition” to their side.

“He gives another dimension to our bowling attack and what we are able to do. I’d rather have him on my team than have to face him. He’s a frightening talent and he’s announced himself on the world stage, just in a different format again this year. Literally, the sky is the limit for him and he’s a great addition to our Test team.”