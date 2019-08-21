Shahbaz advised 10 more days bed rest

LAHORE: PML-N president and leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif has been advised 10 more days bed rest by the physicians, party spokesperson said. Shahbaz suffered from a sprained ankle last week as a result of pushing while getting down from the stage after addressing a rally. The sprain inflamed his chronic back pain which he had been suffering for over two decades, and consequently doctors advised him bed rest. According to the party spokesperson, Shahbaz was still suffering from intense pain in the back and feet. His doctors conducted a complete examination Tuesday, and advised him to take complete bed rest for at least 10 days while they will again examine him after some days, the spokesperson added.