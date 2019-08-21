close
Wed Aug 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 21, 2019

Shahbaz advised 10 more days bed rest

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 21, 2019

LAHORE: PML-N president and leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif has been advised 10 more days bed rest by the physicians, party spokesperson said. Shahbaz suffered from a sprained ankle last week as a result of pushing while getting down from the stage after addressing a rally. The sprain inflamed his chronic back pain which he had been suffering for over two decades, and consequently doctors advised him bed rest. According to the party spokesperson, Shahbaz was still suffering from intense pain in the back and feet. His doctors conducted a complete examination Tuesday, and advised him to take complete bed rest for at least 10 days while they will again examine him after some days, the spokesperson added.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan