First girls degree college in Balakot to start classes soon

MANSEHRA: The first Girls Degree College in Balakot is set to begin classes next month.Taking notice of the writ petition filed by a social activist from Mansehra, Shiraz Mehmood Qureshi, the Supreme Court had ordered

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to initiate classes at the girls’ degree in Balakot from the current educational session.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has posted a total staff of 19 employees, including 12 professors and lecturers, and sought applications from the girl students for FSc and FA admission.

“Up to 130 girl students from different parts of the Balakot tehsil have got admissions so far,” Qureshi added.

He said the girl students were compelled to travel to Mansehra and other parts of Hazara to receive education on completion of matriculation.

Qureshi, the apex court in its ruling had also ordered the KP government to reconstruct as many as 150 educational institutions and several health facilities, which were destroyed in the devastating earthquake of 2005.

“The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is yet to comply with the ruling of the apex court as there is no progress in the development of New Balakot City housing project. I will move the apex court seeking contempt of court proceedings against the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government if the order is not implemented,” said Qureshi.