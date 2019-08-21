NBF to hold ‘Kashmir Solidarity Seminar’ tomorrow

Islamabad: National Book Foundation (NBF) will organise ‘Kashmir Solidarity Seminar’ tomorrow (August 22) to highlight the plight of oppressed people in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood would be the chief guest on the occasion. NBF Managing Director Inamul Haq Javeid and other eminent scholars would participate in the seminar to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren. The books written on Kashmir would be displayed at the seminar. Prominent writers and scholars would also highlight the importance of books written on Kashmir.