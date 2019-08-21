close
Wed Aug 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
August 21, 2019

NBF to hold ‘Kashmir Solidarity Seminar’ tomorrow

Islamabad

A
APP
August 21, 2019

Islamabad: National Book Foundation (NBF) will organise ‘Kashmir Solidarity Seminar’ tomorrow (August 22) to highlight the plight of oppressed people in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood would be the chief guest on the occasion. NBF Managing Director Inamul Haq Javeid and other eminent scholars would participate in the seminar to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren. The books written on Kashmir would be displayed at the seminar. Prominent writers and scholars would also highlight the importance of books written on Kashmir.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad