Solo art show of Jimmy Engineer ends

Lahore: Solo art show of world renowned Pakistani artist and peace activist Jimmy Engineer concluded at the Aiwan-e-Sadar (Presidency) in Islamabad.

On display in the exhibition which was titled “A Tribute to the People of Pakistan” were 100 prints of selected paintings of Pakistan Movement, architectural compositions of Pakistan and other countries among others.

The exhibition was inaugurated by President Dr Arif Alvi who had taken round of the exhibition along with First Lady Ms Samina Alvi. Federal Minister Shafqat Mahmood, Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Director General Syed Jamal Shah and noted literary figure Naeem Tahir also accompanied him.

President Alvi had greatly appreciated Jimmy Engineer for his meritorious contributions to promotion of positive, soft, moderate, progressive and peace-loving image of Pakistan and its people through his creative art while exhibiting his paintings in different countries around the world and interacting with the people from all walks of life on all the occasions. On being contacted, PNCA Visual Arts Division Executive Director Ms Amna Ismail Pataudi said that paintings exhibition of Jimmy Engineer was quite successful as well as unique since not many such creative art shows were held at the Presidency. She said though the art show lasted only for two days but still it was visited by pretty good number of art students, art lovers and people from all walks of life, including diplomats, government functionaries and educations after it was opened to general public following its inauguration by President Arif Alvi.

She said that Jimmy Engineer had gifted all the 100 prints of his selected paintings to the Presidency for display there and the goodwill gesture on his part had been greatly appreciated.

LLB exam form: Punjab University Examinations Department has issued the schedule for submission of admission fee & forms for LLB (5 years) Part-I annual examination 2019.

According to details, the last date for submission of admission forms for the examination with single fee is September 13, 2019 while the forms can be submitted with double fee until September 19, 2019. The date of commencement will be announced later. Details are also available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.

Tree plantation: Lahore Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education Chairman Prof Ch Muhammad Ismail inaugurated the tree plantation campaign by planting Sukhchain and Arocaria in the lawn of board office.

Other staff members also planted saplings on the occasion. Addressing the ceremony, Prof Ismail impressed upon the staff to take an active part in the campaign and asked them to sensitise their children and other family members about the importance of planting trees so as to promote a green environment for combating the harsh effects of climate change.