Couple hit to death

LAHORE: A 35-year-old motorcyclist and his wife were killed by a rashly-driven bus in the Green Town area on Tuesday.

The victims were identified as Ahsan, son of Yaqoob, and his wife Sidra. The couple was on his way on a bike when a speeding bus hit their vehicle, as a result of which, both sustained fatal injuries. They were rushed to hospital where they died. A man identified as Riaz also got injuries in the same incident. He was admitted to Mayo Hospital Lahore.

burnt: Five persons, including two women, sustained burns in separate cylinder and cooker blast incidents on Tuesday. Rescue 1122 responded to the emergency and shifted the victims to hospital. The injured women included Shazia and Samina. In other incident, cylinder exploded at a gas filling shop. As a result, three persons received burns. They were rushed to hospital.

Man dies: A 35-year-old died after a car hit him in the Sanda police jurisdiction on Tuesday. The victim has been identified as Ali. Police handed over the body to his family after completing legal formalities.

drug peddlers held: Lahore police during their crackdown on drug peddlers arrested as many as 4,031 accused in the current year. City division police registered 823 FIRs, Cantt division police 721, Civil Lines division 542 case, Sadr division 549, Iqbal Town division 432 and Model Town division police registered 772 FIRs. Police seized 4kg and 449grm ice, 1,516kg charas, more than 139kg opium, 44kg and 549grm heroin from the arrested persons. DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan said that Lahore police would deal with the anti-social elements with an iron hand. He said that citizens should also cooperate with police to eliminate the menace of drugs.