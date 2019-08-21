Latest News
Videos
National
Sports
World
Business
Entertainment
Fact Check
Technology
Health
Today's Paper
Wed August 21, 2019
View Newspaper
Opinion
Newspost
Editorial
Karachi
Islamabad
Lahore
Peshawar
e-paper
Wed August 21, 2019
Magazines
View all Magazines
Instep
Money Matters
YOU
US
Writer's Archive
View all Writers
search
CN
.
Wed Aug 21, 2019
Home
Latest
Videos
National
Sports
World
Business
Entertainment
Fact Check
Technology
Health
Oped
Opinion
Newspost
Editorial
Writer's Archive
City News
Karachi
Islamabad
Lahore
Peshawar
Magazines
Instep
Money Matters
<
YOU
US
search
Today's Paper
E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now!
retry
add
The News
to homescreen
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app
Got it!
add
The News
to homescreen
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app
Got it!
Print Story
X
Print Story
August 21, 2019
Home
Today's Paper
Sports
Sports
August 21, 2019
Listen
Latest News
PM Imran Chairs High Level Meeting On Polio Eradication
Romania Mulls Excluding Huawei From Its 5G Network
Iran Tanker Breaks Down In Red Sea Near Saudi Arabia
China Welcomes General Qamar Bajwa’s Appointment For Another Term
'Harry Potter' Stars Emma Watson, Tom Felton Spark Dating Rumours Once Again
In High-tech Japan, Cash Is Still King
'Save Spider-Man': Hilarious Memes Flood Twitter After Sony, Disney Split
New Twist In Qandeel Baloch Murder Case
Wildfires Surge In Brazil's Amazon Rainforest As Deforestation Accelerates
Fact-check: Images Of Honk Kong Police Attacking Protesters?
Topstory
Pakistan to take Kashmir dispute to ICJ
It’s India’s internal matter but...: IHK situation has implications outside India’s border, says US
Imran, Modi my good friends, says Trump
Befitting response: Pakistan shoots dead six Indian soldiers at LoC
More arrests made in IHK to stop protests
View more...
see all opinions
Opinion
Malik Muhammad Ashraf
India’s continuing hypocrisy
Abdul Sattar
Let the silent majority rise
Mohammad Zubair
What next in Kashmir?
Sikander Bizenjo
Efficacy of IMF bailouts
rob urie
The environmental calamity
John O’ Kane
Supreme nihilism
see all opinions
Newspost
Motorway tags
Phone fixed
Expensive Pakistan
Delayed projects
Why we lag
View more...
see all opinions
Editorial
COAS extension
Brutal times
View more...
see all opinions
National
President to issue formal notification of Gen Bajwa’s fresh appointment
Enduring parliamentary gridlock reigned during govt’s first year
Showing Indian contents Pemra warns cable operators of no clemency
NA speaker, KP governor discuss political, economic situation
Bureaucrats trying to fail RTI law
View more...
see all opinions
World
US missile test will trigger a new ‘arms race’: Beijing
Yemeni separatists drive out govt troops from two camps
Turkey warns Syria ‘not to play with fire’ after strikes
IS persists despite territory loss, says Pompeo
Egyptian security forces kill 11 militants
View more...
see all opinions
Sports
Smith ruled out of third Ashes Test after concussion
Smith decision a ‘no brainer’: Langer
PCB forms experts panel to finalise association sides for domestic season
Lehmann expresses delight at Yorkshire return
Ramprakash, Trott among candidates for India’s batting coach
View more...
see all opinions
Business
C/A gap narrows in July on improved trade balance
India refuses to renew 30-year-old accord of sharing rivers data
Karachi port plans wharf dredging
FBR issues notices to noncompliant private educational institutions
Stocks close highest in 55 sessions as valuations steal the show
View more...
see all opinions
Karachi
Karachiites continue to suffer filthy conditions as mayor and CM’s adviser trade barbs
Sindh govt to upgrade teachers’ training programmes
Five suspects remanded for four days in mob killing case
SHC dismisses MQM activists’ appeals against convictions in PTI leader murder case
SHC takes exception to SPSC decision to interview doctors who failed written exams
View more...
see all opinions
Lahore
Punjab to be made IT hub: Buzdar
Rs10 raise in metro bus fare approved
Rights bodies call for lifting curfew in IHK
Two die in accident on bridge
Dry, humid weather forecast
View more...
see all opinions
Islamabad
President commends humanitarian services of PRCS
132 wine bottles seized, 120 liter liquor recovered in raid
ICT admin allows beggars to set up cloth-bags stalls
Peace during Muharram top priority, says CPO
Ministry to provide funds for deserving women
View more...
see all opinions
Peshawar
CM wants work on Peshawar Safe City Project launched
IGP orders foolproof security for Muharram
LG minister launches tree plantation drive
Army soldier body fished out of Indus River
CS vows to eradicate polio from KP despite challenges
View more...
see all opinions
More From Sports
Roy suited to middle order, says Bayliss
Sreesanth’s ban reduced to seven years
Southee to lead New Zealand in Sri Lanka T20Is
Lara to focus on sharpening West Indies’ mental approach
Man United held by Wolves after Pogba’s penalty woe
No work at PSB coaching centre even after funds allocation
Maguire calls for social media clampdown over Pogba racist abuse
US women footballers’ equal pay lawsuit to go to trial in 2020
Serena to return to Auckland for Aussie Open warm-up
Softball instructor Renny arrives for holding coaching clinic
PHF calls players for fitness camp
Saadi to feature in Karate 1 Premier League in Tokyo