ITP imposes over Rs10.29m fine for 58,622 traffic violations

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has imposed over Rs10.29 million fine on 58,622 traffic rule violations during the current calendar year, said a senior official of ITP. Talking to APP, he said a special campaign was started in May 2019 to punish traffic rules violators and Rs1,196,41,00 fine was imposed on violating traffic rules including non-fastening of seat belts, using mobile phone while driving, riding motorcycle without helmet, lane violations and over speeding. He said Rs44,99,400 fine was imposed for non-fastening of seat belts.
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has imposed over Rs10.29 million fine on 58,622 traffic rule violations during the current calendar year, said a senior official of ITP. Talking to APP, he said a special campaign was started in May 2019 to punish traffic rules violators and Rs1,196,41,00 fine was imposed on violating traffic rules including non-fastening of seat belts, using mobile phone while driving, riding motorcycle without helmet, lane violations and over speeding. He said Rs44,99,400 fine was imposed for non-fastening of seat belts.