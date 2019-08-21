close
Wed Aug 21, 2019
August 21, 2019

ITP imposes over Rs10.29m fine for 58,622 traffic violations

National

 
August 21, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has imposed over Rs10.29 million fine on 58,622 traffic rule violations during the current calendar year, said a senior official of ITP. Talking to APP, he said a special campaign was started in May 2019 to punish traffic rules violators and Rs1,196,41,00 fine was imposed on violating traffic rules including non-fastening of seat belts, using mobile phone while driving, riding motorcycle without helmet, lane violations and over speeding. He said Rs44,99,400 fine was imposed for non-fastening of seat belts.

