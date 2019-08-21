Charge sheet against double murder suspect approved

KARACHI: A judicial magistrate on Tuesday approved the charge sheet against the DHA double murders suspect Atif Zaman under the Anti-Terrorism Act, after hearing arguments from the prosecution and the defence.

The police are likely to present the charge sheet in the court of the anti-terrorism courts administrative judge today (Wednesday). Atif along with his brother Adil Zaman allegedly killed his business partners, anchorperson Mureed Abbas and Khizar Hayat, over a monetary dispute in Defence Housing Authority on July 9 and allegedly tried to commit suicide by shooting himself in the torso at his apartment in the neighborhood later.