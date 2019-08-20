Zardari, Talpur’s remand extended till Sept 5

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Monday extended the judicial remand of former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur till September 5, in mega money laundering and fake accounts cases.

Zardari and Talpur were produced before the accountability court judge Muhammad Bashir upon expiry of their judicial remand period.At the outset of the hearing, the NAB’s deputy prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi informed the judge that his department had decided to file a supplementary reference against Zardari and Talpur in the money-laundering case. He pleaded that the reference would be filed in the light of new evidence found during the investigation conducted by the bureau.

Zardari took to the rostrum and told the judge that he was being mistreated in the jail. His counsel Latif Khosa filed an application requesting the court that his client be provided with A-class facilities in prison — including air-condition, medical facilities and permission to meet his family. Khosa contended that former president was suffering from a number of health issues which could pose a threat to his life.

Talpur’s counsel Farook H Naek also submitted a request to the judge seeking provision of additional facilities to his client. He pleaded that Talpur should be allowed to keep iPad in jail as she used to hear recitation of the Holy Quran.During the hearing, the NAB officials also handed over the copies of references to the PPP leaders pertaining to Park Lane property and fake accounts.