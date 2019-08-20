4 bike lifters held; 8 stolen bikes recovered

Islamabad: The Islamabad Sabzi Mandi police have arrested four persons involved in bike lifting and recovered eight motorbikes from their possession, a police spokesman said on Monday.

DIG (Operations) Waqaruddin Syed, assigned task to Superintendent of Police (I-Area) Saad Aziz and asked him constituted special team to curb bike lifting incidents. This teams headed by SHO Sabzi Mandi police station Sub-Inspector Tariq Rauf, ASI Zulfqar Ahmed and other succeeded to bust a gang of bike lifters and recovered eight bikes from them.

The nabbed persons have been identified as Shahid, Abdullah , Muhammad Atif resident of Fogi Colony Rawalpindi and Mansoor Khan resident of district Sawabi. During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in several bike lifting incidents in areas of Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Further investigation is underway from them.

DIG (Operations) Waqaruddin Syed, further ordered to all zonal police officers to start special crackdown against street criminals and auto-thieves. He ordered all officers to patrol in their area, brief officers about nature of their duty and to remain vigilant.