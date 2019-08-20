Environment friendly cloth bags distributed

LAHORE: Albayrak Waste Management Company held an inauguration ceremony in China Scheme to formally introduce environment friendly cloth bags to the citizens here on Monday.

The activity was aimed at discouraging the use of polythene bags. A plantation activity was also arranged to propagate the message of “Clean and Green August “coined by the City District of Lahore.

Senior Manager Operations Albayrak Mesut Deveci, GM Operations, Lahore Waste Management Company, Sohail Anwar Malik and head of Communications, LWMC, Jamil Khawar distributed cloth bags and plants among residents of China Scheme.

To support the field operations, new waste containers and handcarts were also deployed during the drive. Students from Govt Girls College, Shalimar Town and representatives of China Scheme Football Club joined the drive. Manager Communication Naeema Saeed and Manager Operations Sehrish Idrees were present.