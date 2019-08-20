PTI leaders welcome Gen Bajwa’s extension

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders have warmly welcomed the decision of granting extension in service of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa while terming it an excellent decision under prevailing circumstances.

“It is a known saying that don’t change horses in midstream. Gen Bajwa is needed at this crucial point in time for Pakistan, it is a good decision by the Prime Minister” said Faisal Vawda, Federal Minister for Water Resources while talking to The News.

Vawda, who was elected from Karachi while defeating PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, stated that through this decision, the Prime Minister had conveyed to India loud and clear that ‘we mean business.’

Lauding the efforts of Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, Vawda said in military diplomacy, the COAS had worked quite well and in order to maintain continuation of policy, his extension was the need of hour. He said this decision was in the best interest of nation.

We are not passing through an ordinary phase, situation is crucial when the neighbouring country is challenging us and at this juncture, the decision is timely and excellent, said Faisal Vawda.

Vawda went on to say that COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa had rendered great services for the country in different ways, whether it was the military diplomacy, peace efforts in Balochistan or the restoration of peace in FATA where recently polls were held.

Provincial Law and Social Welfare Minister Raja Basharat in his felicitation remarks also lauded extension in the service of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken an excellent decision keeping in view current national scenario and prevailing conditions. The efforts of General Qamar Javed Bajwa with regard to ensuring continuity of democracy and its stability are highly commendable. Raja Basharat said that during the tenure of General Qamar Javed Bajwa India had to face great humiliation across the world over staging fake Pulwama incident and the morale of Pakistan Army as well as of nation also got elevated.

Law Minister said that Qamar Javed Bajwa also played a pivotal role in strengthening national institutions. General Qamar Javed Bajwa is fully capable and highly competent to confront prevailing challenges at all fronts, including Kashmir in a befitting manner. It is earnestly hoped that he will continue his strives so as to make Pakistan Army one of the best and distinguished armed forces of the world, concluded Raja Basharat.

Meanwhile, talking to media at a ceremony on Monday, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar also hailed the decision of extension in the service of COAS.

“It is a decision in favour of the nation and country will benefit through it” said the governor. He said that due to the Kashmir issue and regional situation Pakistan is in the state of war and under these circumstances the decision to extend the service tenure of Army Chief is the absolutely right decision.

“India is trying to destroy the region's peace after getting defeated on every front just to divert attention from Kashmir and there is no doubt that India is still against the Afghan peace process and accepting Kartarpur Corridor Projects just because of pressure” said the governor.

He added that Pakistan had decided that Kartarpur Corridor Project would be completed at the time under any circumstances.