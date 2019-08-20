close
Tue Aug 20, 2019
MA
Muhammad Anis
August 20, 2019

President to address joint sitting of parliament on 30th

National

MA
Muhammad Anis
August 20, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The address of the president to joint sitting of two houses of the Parliament on August 30 will mark start of second parliamentary year of the sitting National Assembly (NA).

The two houses have been summoned to assemble for the joint session at 5:pm on August 30 (Friday). President Alvi in his address will highlight the Kashmir issue with particular reference to ongoing situation in Indian held Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan’s role in peace process in Afghanistan and sacrifices of the security forces. The president will also throw light one PTI government’s one year performance with suggestions for the future. The president has also summoned new parliamentary year's first session of the National Assembly on September 02.

