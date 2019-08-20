Dark parks

The CDA was quick in taking action after the incident of sexual assault and harassment in F-9 park in Islamabad last year by installing lamp posts throughout the park. However, it is disappointing for Islamabadis to see that already in places the post is there but lamps are missing or there are no bulbs and in others, everything seems to be working, except, perhaps, no one bothers switching them on.

It gets dark at night and poses a danger to the safety of people who want to enjoy the park after dark. The general upkeep of the park has also never been in worse shape. From pebbles and stones on the walking tracks to weeds taking over the green areas, it’s sad to see that instead of improving civic facilities for its citizens, Islamabad’s existing facilities are also deteriorating with no one taking notice.

Arifa Shah

Islamabad