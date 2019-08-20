Brutal occupation

Indian troops and paramilitary forces have broken records of brutalities on the people of Kashmir. They have turned the heaven-like valley into a living hell.

In a Twitter thread, C J Werleman, a famous Australian journalist, has given some shocking figures of Indian arms forces’ barbarism in IOK. Kashmir is the world’s heaviest militarized zone – more than Iraq, Afghanistan and Gaza – where over 700,000 Indian soldiers have been stationed, and one solider is deployed on every 10 people. There are more than 6000 unmarked and mass graves in Kashmir. As many as 80,000 children are orphans, and 49 percent of adults have PTSD. Women are routinely raped and molested, and there are around 7000 custodial killings. It is time the world and the UN took serious notice and acted to rein in the fascist, racist and supremacist Indian government which has let lose unparalleled atrocities on the innocent people of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Riaz Ahmad Soomro

Shikarpur