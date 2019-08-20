Seniors Shahid, Bangash shine in Sindh Open

KARACHI: Shahid Azim Khan won the senior amateurs title in the recently-concluded Sindh Open Golf Championship at the Arabian Sea Country Club. Shahid, who recently entered the senior category (above 55 years), returned with a stunning card of three-over par 75 in the opening round. He shot 79 in the final round of the event to comfortably win the gross title. Omar Bangash of KGC, who shot 82 and 79, was the runner-up while Khalid Jamil Siddiqui (81, 82) finished third. Brig Latif Butt won in the net category while Syed Navaid Ali was the runner-up.