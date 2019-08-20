JI to hold solidarity rally for Kashmiris on Sept 1

The Jamaat-e-Islami will hold a rally on September 1 to express solidarity with the people of Indian-occupied Kashmir (IOK). The rally will start from Sharea Faisal and will be led by JI Pakistan chief Senator Sirajul Haq.

Three days before the rally, invitation camps will be set up and corner meetings will be held in connection with the event, JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman told a news conference at the party’s headquarters, Idara Noor-e-Haq, on Monday.

Rehman said the JI’s young members will hold an exhibition depicting India’s persecution of the people of IOK, adding that on August 23 and 30, demonstrations by 5,000-strong protesters will be held after the Friday prayers to express solidarity with the people of IOK.

He said the participants of the rallies will form a human chain to express solidarity with the people of IOK, adding that the past rulers have tried to form good relations with India, but India never responded in a positive manner.

He also said India has proven that now it does not see Kashmir as a disputed territory, adding that the United Nations resolutions passed for Kashmir do not have any international status. He saluted the people of IOK for their staunch struggle for liberation despite being persecuted by the Indian army, saying that the entire world is silent over the atrocities being committed in IOK. He said the world has not paid any heed to this genocide under way, demanding that the government stop paying lip service and take some practical steps for Kashmir’s liberation.