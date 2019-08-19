Petroleum Division to take leading role in PM’s plantation drive

ISLAMABAD: The Petroleum Division and all companies under its administrative control have decided to take a leading role in PM’s Green & Clean Pakistan programme which aiming at planting 10 billion trees in next five years.

On the directions of Secretary Petroleum Division all companies have been instructed to allocate sufficient funds under Corporate Social Responsibly (CSR) to plant trees and to take measures to convert Pakistan into a greener and cleaner country.

On Sunday, a tree plantation event was planned at the Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation (PMDC) head office to start the plantation campaign and participated in the ‘Plant 4 Pakistan Day’.

The MD PMDC Sajid Qazi along with senior management of the company planted over fifty trees at the head office. Similar tree plantation events are held in PMDC projects at Khewra,

Warcha and Kalabagh. Such events have been planned in different parts of the country by many national oil and gas companies under the administrative control of Petroleum Ministry.