Floods damage infrastructure in Upper Kohistan

MANSEHRA: Flash floods caused by heavy rains wreaked havoc in Upper Kohistan as dozens of houses were damaged and Karakoram Highway (KKH) blocked to traffic at several places but was later reopened.

“We thank Almighty Allah as there was no fatality but several houses, shops and Frontier Constabulary quarters and boundary wall were damaged and Karakoram Highway was blocked at some points during the last 24 hours,” Upper Kohistan Deputy Commissioner Hamidur Rehman told reporters on Sunday.

He said that Karakoram Highway, which was blocked at Koz Kamila, Barseen, Banna Banda and some other places because of landsliding, was reopened for traffic with the support of Frontier Constabulary and a Chinese company working at Dasu hydropower project on Sunday morning.

The floodwater in local streams and Indus River swept away about 20 houses partially and complete destroyed four houses in Kamila and its adjoining villages.

“I am personally leading the relief and rescue operation and provided tents and relief items to displaced families,” said the official.

He added that a damage assessment survey, being conducted by officials of the district administration, Communication and Works, Livestock, and Revenue Departments, was underway to assess the damages and compensate the affected families,” he said.

He said that many link roads including Jalkot and Suo were also washed away in the floods and Communication andWorks Department was active in repairing the affected portions to restore the link of the marooned population with Dasu, the headquarters of Upper Kohistan.

“Hopefully, all link roads washed away in the floods would be restored to traffic through alternative pieces of land,” the official said.