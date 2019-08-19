Rain deaths

Rain-related incidents took the lives of 73 people in the last six years in the biggest city of Pakistan, Karachi. Twenty people lost their lives in Karachi after being electrocuted. In 2014, some 10 people lost their lives due monsoon rains, in 2015 around 12 people died, in 2016 reportedly 15 people died and in 2017 and 2019 around 23 persons lost their lives. All of the incidents happened due to rain.

I do not know when the authorities will realise that all life is precious. I would like to request the city administration and provincial government and K-Electric to work together to ensure no more lives are lost to rain.

Hammal Naeem

Turbat