Mon Aug 19, 2019
A
Agencies
August 19, 2019

Israel kills three Palestinians near Gaza fence

World

A
Agencies
August 19, 2019

JERUSALEM/GAZA: Israeli troops have killed three Palestinians and severely wounded a fourth near the Gaza Strip’s heavily guarded perimeter fence, the Gaza Health Ministry said.

The Israeli military said a helicopter and a tank fired at armed suspects near the fence overnight.After weeks of calm, Palestinian militants have attempted a number of raids in recent days. They fired rockets into Israel on two occasions over the weekend, without wounding anyone. Israel struck Hamas targets in response, without causing casualties.

