Israel kills three Palestinians near Gaza fence

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
JERUSALEM/GAZA: Israeli troops have killed three Palestinians and severely wounded a fourth near the Gaza Strip’s heavily guarded perimeter fence, the Gaza Health Ministry said.
The Israeli military said a helicopter and a tank fired at armed suspects near the fence overnight.After weeks of calm, Palestinian militants have attempted a number of raids in recent days. They fired rockets into Israel on two occasions over the weekend, without wounding anyone. Israel struck Hamas targets in response, without causing casualties.
JERUSALEM/GAZA: Israeli troops have killed three Palestinians and severely wounded a fourth near the Gaza Strip’s heavily guarded perimeter fence, the Gaza Health Ministry said.
The Israeli military said a helicopter and a tank fired at armed suspects near the fence overnight.After weeks of calm, Palestinian militants have attempted a number of raids in recent days. They fired rockets into Israel on two occasions over the weekend, without wounding anyone. Israel struck Hamas targets in response, without causing casualties.