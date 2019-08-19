India crosses all limits of humiliation of humanity: CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in his message on World Humanitarian Day has said that Islam is a religion of love for humanity and ‘our Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) set an example of love and affection towards entire humanity which will always be remembered.’

He said there is a dire need to promote golden principles of love towards humanity for setting up a peaceful society which will be free from colour, creed or race discriminations. He said the greatness of humanity lies in serving and loving fellow human beings. He said when the world is celebrating World Humanitarian Day, India has crossed all limits of humiliation of humanity.

He said every eye and heart is saddened over Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir. Kashmiri people have been deprived of all their human rights on the occasion of World Humanitarian Day. Modi’s government should look into its conscience on the occasion of World Humanitarian Day, he added. He said a peaceful society cannot be formed without the principles of love and humanity. It is a moral obligation of every individual of society to help the ailing humanity, he concluded.