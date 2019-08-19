Woman dies as son suffers electric shocks

A woman apparently died of cardiac arrest after her young son received electric shocks at their house in the Gulistan-e-Jauhar area on Sunday.

She was identified as 40-year-old Rohania, wife of Maroof. According to police officials, the incident took place in Hussain Hazara Goth within the limits of the Sharea Faisal police station. The police said the residents of a house had called an electrician, Shahi Gul, for some electric work there, who received electric shocks as he was doing the job. As a 20-year-old son of the woman, Rehan, tried to save the electrician, he was also electrocuted and injured.

Seeing her son receiving electric shocks, the woman had a cardiac arrest, police officials said, adding that she was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where doctors pronounced her dead. Her son and the electrician remained admitted to the hospital.