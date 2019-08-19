CDA prepares to start development work in E-12

Islamabad: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is moving toward residential development after nearly two decades. CDA has issued tenders for development works in Sector E-12.

After a lapse of nearly four decades finally after efforts of last six months formalities have been fulfilled and tenders being floated on Monday.

CDA Management had announced in February this year to initiate development activities on stalled sectors. As a consequence the oldest stalled sector has been taken up first and development work shall now become a reality, A CDA official said. He said it would add to the housing stock available in the city as well as the country. Roughly over 4,000 units will eventually be created here. Initially work will be started on service road and gradually momentum shall be built. Similarly development works in other sectors are also in the pipeline.