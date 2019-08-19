Two shops sealed in Kohat for selling fake cold drinks

KOHAT: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority (FSA) has sealed two outlets and seized up to 54 cartons of fake cold drinks. The operations were carried out by Food Safety Officer, Mohammad Siraj, on the Bannu Road and in Jungalkhel areas in Kohat. Talking to the media, Mohammad Siraj said these spurious drinks were mostly prepared by using saccharine instead of sugar, non-food colours and unfiltered water.

The ratio of chemicals used is also not followed while the bottles have non-food grade colours. Consuming these drinks may cause serious diseases, the official said. Deputy Director Operations, KP FSA, Kamran Khan, said the operations against fake and spurious cold drinks were in full swing. He said such drinks were transported to Kohat from other districts, mainly from Peshawar. The official said the shop owners were questioned for pinpointing the exact location of the production areas. The FSA Kohat since March 2019 has seized nearly 40,000 fake cold drinks.