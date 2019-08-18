Two teenage boys commit suicide

Two teenage boys allegedly killed themselves in separate incidents in the city on Saturday.

A teenager allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his house in the Sultanabad area within the limits of the Docks police station.

The body was taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi for medico-legal formalities, where the boy was identified as eighteen-year-old Samiullah, son of Sangeen Khan.

Responding to information, police officials also reached the scene and inquired about the incident.

They said that the teenager allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself with the help of a ceiling fan for unexplained reasons.

Separately, a 17-year-old young boy identified as Amin was found hanged inside his house located in Punjab Colony within the limits of the Frere police station.

His body was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy and later handed over to the family for burial.

Police officials attended the scene and started an investigation.

According to police officials, the family claimed that the boy committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan for unexplained reasons, while the police are investigating the case from different angles.