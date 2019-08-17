205,000 saplings to be planted in Sargodha on 18th

SARGODHA: The district administration will celebrate August 18 as ''Plant for Pakistan Day'' and some 205,000 saplings would be planted across the district on Sunday. Talking to reporters, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Asia Gull said 3.6 million population of the district should plant at least 10 to 20 plants per person to provide healthy environment to the new generation. She said all arrangements had been completed in this regard. The DC urged civil society to participate in the campaign for planting maximum saplings on the day. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority Dr Suleman said that 100,000 saplings would be planted by the health department at different public sector hospitals across the district. CEO Education Authority Riaz Qadir said that 100,000 samplings would be planted by the education department on ''Plant for Pakistan Day''.