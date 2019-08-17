close
August 17, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 17, 2019

Rally staged against Indian atrocities in Kashmir

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 17, 2019

BARA: Traders and people from other walks of life staged a protest rally in Bara Bazaar against the Indian forces and their atrocities in the Occupied Kashmir on Friday.

Led by Bara traders’ union chairman Ayaz Wazir and other office-bearers Gul Min Shah Afridi, Daud Khan Afridi, shopkeepers, civil society activists and district administration official participated in the rally.

The protesters were holding placards and banners and chanted slogans against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indian security forces. They condemned the shelling of the Indian forces on the Line of Control where three Pakistani soldiers were martyred.

The traders gathered at the Bara Chowk and chanted slogans against India for annulling the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. The protesters urged the world to take note of Indian atrocities in Kashmir and firing along the Line of Control. They pledged support to the Kashmiris and defence of Pakistan.

