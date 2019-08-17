close
Sat Aug 17, 2019
PPI
August 17, 2019

Hurriyat leaders ask Kashmiris to come on streets

PPI
August 17, 2019

ISLAMABAD: In the Indian Held Kashmir Hurriyat leaders have appealed to the civil society of Kashmir Valley Jammu and Kargil including lawyers, journalists’ traders and transporters to come out on streets and raise voice for their inalienable right to self-determination.

In a joint statement issued in Srinagar they urged the people to protest against the Indian nefarious design to change the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. Hurriyat forums reiterated that Kashmiris will not allow Hindu fundamentalists to enter their motherland. They appealed the people to defy curfew and restrictions.

They maintained that Jammu and Kashmir is the land of Kashmiris who will decide their future themselves.

They said the Kashmiris have the capacity to save their mothers, sisters and daughters from the onslaught of Hindu zealots.

The Hurriyat also urged the international community to intervene without any further delay and come to the rescue of Kashmiris.

