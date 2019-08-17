Immediate action

This refers to your editorial 'Unresolved misery' (August 15), which has highlighted the latest action of PM Modi in revoking Article 370 and Article 35-A, thus depriving Kashmiris of their special status under the Indian constitution. Let it be stated categorically that it has been our collective failure in winning the support of the international community and more so the Muslim world. We remained weak in pleading our case after the forced occupation of Kashmir by India. The crisis requires revolutionary steps and diplomacy that recognises the explosive situation on the ground in Jammu & Kashmir which is cut off from rest of the world. Kashmiris have done their bit and are not going to sit idle till the final settlement. It is time to play our part; PM Imran is advised to immediately call an APC to put up a united stand. Any isolated attempt is bound to fail and ultimately shall prove counterproductive.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi