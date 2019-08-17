Workshop deliberates on psycho-physiological challenges

Rawalpindi: Experts at the Teachers Development Workshop were unanimous in demand to revisit existing teaching modules, evolve student centric policies and address the sensitivities of millennial and generation zee in order to make them useful members of the society.

The event was organised by Army Public School Fort Road in collaboration with National Logistics Cell (NLC). The Workshop focused on psycho-physiological challenges, teaching, parenting, character building & personality development.

Prominent among speakers were Qasim Ali Shah, prominent motivational speaker, Major General Arif Malik, DG ANF, Brig Dr. Mowadat Hussain Rana (r), ex commandant Armed Forces Institute of Mental Health, Brig Abdul Khaliq (r), renowned educationist, Dr. Sobia Masood, Assistant Professor National Institute of Psychology, Ammar bin Zulfiqar, ex-student APS, Ms. Hira Asim, motivational speaker & ex-student NUST and Major General Muhammad Asim Iqbal, DG NLC.

Quarter Master General and Officer Incharge NLC Lt Gen Aamir Abbasi was the chief guest at the closing session of workshop.

The experts opined that teaching, parenting and learning have never been confronted with formidable challenges as it has been at the turn of the current century. The challenges have been further confounded by parent’s unrealistic expectations, shortfalls in existing teaching methodologies and multiple issues faced by students.

They said that sometimes the pressure on students is inexplicable but in most cases it is too obvious to be ignored – academic pressure, parent pressure, teacher’s pressure, peer pressure and unwanted career path etc. The students are forced to rush to academies/tuition centres to be followed by piles of homework assignments with little time for him/her or the family. The only escape or respite he/she finds is the fantasy of surreal world of social media. Social media is reality of modern day and should be used productively. There is a need to integrate social media into the learning process.

They said that it was high time to revisit the education system and make the learning process more students friendly. There is need for paradigm change to replace rote learning with conceptual and research driven education.

At the same time the students must be provided with congenial atmosphere at home and in class room. In this connection parents and teachers must understand psycho and physiological changes in student and carefully respond to their needs. Indifference on part of parents and teachers may academically adrift students with negative consequences not only for students but for the society at large, they warned.