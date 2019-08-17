close
Fri Aug 16, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 17, 2019

Boy dies as wire falls down

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 17, 2019

LAHORE: A 14-year-old boy died and other five children received burns when a high-tension wire fell on their houses in Kot Abdul Malik Factory Area on Friday. A high-tension wire broke down during rain and came in contact with three houses. As a result, five children playing on the rooftop of their houses received burns and a 14-year-old Ali died.

