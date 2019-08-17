Boy dies as wire falls down

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A 14-year-old boy died and other five children received burns when a high-tension wire fell on their houses in Kot Abdul Malik Factory Area on Friday. A high-tension wire broke down during rain and came in contact with three houses. As a result, five children playing on the rooftop of their houses received burns and a 14-year-old Ali died.
LAHORE: A 14-year-old boy died and other five children received burns when a high-tension wire fell on their houses in Kot Abdul Malik Factory Area on Friday. A high-tension wire broke down during rain and came in contact with three houses. As a result, five children playing on the rooftop of their houses received burns and a 14-year-old Ali died.