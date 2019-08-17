Dr Faisal Masood dies

LAHORE: University of Health Sciences Vice-Chancellor and former vice-chancellor of King Edward Medical University, Prof Dr Faisal Masood (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) passed away here Friday.

Prof Dr Faisal Masood suffered cardiac arrest and was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead. He obtained his MBBS degree in 1976 from Nishtar Medical College, Multan securing overall top position and was selected as the best graduate. He became a Member of Royal College of Physicians, Edinburgh Glasgow and London in 1982 and a Fellow of Royal College of Physicians Edinburgh in 1998. His area of interest was endocrinology. Dr Faisal Masood started his teaching career from Allama Iqbal Medical College in 1982 and then moved on to teach at FJMC, King Edward Medical College, Post Graduate Medical Institute Lahore and Services Institute of Medical Sciences, Lahore.