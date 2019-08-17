close
Fri Aug 16, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 17, 2019

CM takes notice of molestation

Lahore

August 17, 2019

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident of molestation and video making of a girl student in an area of Rawalpindi and sought a report from the CPO Rawalpindi. He directed to take strict action against the criminals adding that the victim would be provided justice at every cost.

