CM takes notice of molestation

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident of molestation and video making of a girl student in an area of Rawalpindi and sought a report from the CPO Rawalpindi. He directed to take strict action against the criminals adding that the victim would be provided justice at every cost.
