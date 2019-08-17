Lampard lambasts racist abuse of Abraham

LONDON: Chelsea manager Frank Lampard was left disgusted by racist abuse of striker Tammy Abraham online after the UEFA Super Cup final defeat to Liverpool midweek and called on social networks Friday to do more to prevent the publication of offensive content.

Abraham saw his penalty saved by Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian on Wednesday as the European champions won a shootout 5-4 after a 2-2 draw in Istanbul.

“I am particularly disgusted by a so-called Chelsea fan,” said Lampard. “Tammy Abraham asked me to take the fifth penalty because he wanted to take it, wanted to stand up, be brave when the world is watching.

“Within hours somebody sitting behind a keyboard or a phone has said the most disgusting things possible. “I don’t know how these platforms are allowed, it’s too easy to be done, something needs to be done as well as people obviously changing their mindsets completely.”