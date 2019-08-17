close
Fri Aug 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
August 17, 2019

Equal citizens

Newspost

 
August 17, 2019

This refers to the letter, 'Security needed' (August 8) by Mahpara A.Majeed. I agree with the writer. Women and girls are especially suffering under the brutal circumstances of physical violence in their workplaces.

The authorities must take concrete steps on this issue, for according to our great leader Muhammed Ali Jinnah, no nation can rise to the heights of glory untll its women are side by side.

AbdulWaheed

Kech

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost