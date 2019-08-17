Equal citizens

This refers to the letter, 'Security needed' (August 8) by Mahpara A.Majeed. I agree with the writer. Women and girls are especially suffering under the brutal circumstances of physical violence in their workplaces.

The authorities must take concrete steps on this issue, for according to our great leader Muhammed Ali Jinnah, no nation can rise to the heights of glory untll its women are side by side.

AbdulWaheed

Kech