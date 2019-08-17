PIA post-Haj flights from today

LAHORE: The PIA post-Haj operation to bring back Hajis from Saudi Arabia will commence from August 17.

This year more than 82,000 Hajis are travelling with PIA through 290 Haj and regular flights. The first post-Haj flights will reach Karachi, Islamabad and Faisalabad on August 17. The first flights would arrive in Lahore, Peshawar and Multan on August 18, Quetta on August 19 and Sialkot on August 21.

PIA senior officials will receive the Hajis at airports. PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik has instructed the PIA Haj team members to provide best services to Hajis to make their return journey hassle-free. The entire PIA hajj operation is being conducted by PIA’s own fleet of A320 and B777 aircraft without acquiring any aircraft on lease.

The PIA will transport more than 20,766 Hajis to Karachi, 16,095 to Islamabad, 15,272 to Lahore, 4,707 to Multan, 1,889 to Faisalabad, 4,607 to Sialkot, 10,609 to Peshawar and 8,324 to Quetta through Haj and regular flights. The operation will conclude on September 14.