Mishaal warns of big human crisis in Kashmir

LAHORE: Mishaal Malik, wife of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) leader Yasin Malik detained in India for long, has warned that after nearly two weeks of continuous curfew, the entire Jammu Kashmir state has literally been turned into a jail and on the verge of serious human crisis.

Talking to the media during a visit to the Lahore Press Club on Friday, she said without food, water and medicines, the Kashmir Valley was reliving a tragedy like that of Karbala, terming it a new height of Indian Army atrocities on innocent Kashmiri Muslims over the last 70 years.

Mishaal Malik said even the media was completely silenced with the closure of all communication systems like internet, phone services and transport. She said the schools, colleges, markets and offices had been closed for the last 13 days, depriving the people of their livelihood.

She termed the UNSC meeting on Kashmir a great success for the Kashmiri Muslims, and urged upon the world media to highlight the Indian massacre of Kashmiri men, women and children. The wife of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) leader said thousands of Kashmiri children, including girls, were killed, wounded and blinded by pellet guns and then their eyeballs were gouged by Indian Army. She said the UN never checked Indian Army’s use of banned weapons like phosphorus shells and pellet guns against Kashmiri children that left thousands handicapped. She said majority of girls’ schools either had been made army camps or burnt down, leaving thousands of girls without education. A large number of Kashmiri youths, including girls, were maimed and handicapped.

She said Kashmiris wanted world bodies to acknowledge their right to self-determination guaranteed by the UN resolutions. She warned that if the world especially the Muslim countries did not come forward immediately to stop Muslim genocide in Kashmir, it would become the greatest human tragedy. She wondered why the US did not recognise Kashmiris’ right to freedom despite the US constitution was based on freedom and equality. She said the US was violating its own constitution, adding that if armed freedom struggle was made the yardstick to terrorism, all the US freedom fighters and even Bhagat Singh of India should be dubbed as terrorists.