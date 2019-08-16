Atrocities in Held Kashmir expose India’s true face: minister

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information and Public Relations Shaukat Ali Yousafzai has said that atrocities in occupied Kashmir have exposed the real face of India and its Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Our Prime Minister Imran Khan is fighting the case of Kashmiris across the world. The entire nation is united against any aggression,” he said.

The minister was addressing a seminar organised by the Peshawar Press Club to mark India’s Independence Day as black day to show unity and support for Kashmiris.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation for the destruction of his country in occupied Kashmir. “Our nation has defeated terrorism and in the present situation, the nation and army stand by the people of occupied Kashmir,” he added.

He said the nation and army were dedicated to the spirit of faith and no nation in the world can defeat Pakistan. “The Modi must remember that Pakistan would respond to any aggression from India,” he added.

Shaukat Yousafzai said after five decades, there would be a debate on the Kashmir issue in UN Security Council from Friday, which is a success of Pakistan.

“Imran Khan’s position on the Kashmir issue has been endorsed internationally. Our delegations will raise the issue of Kashmir all over the world, and Kashmir will become part of Pakistan Insha Allah,” he added.