SHO suspended

Rawalpindi : The CPO Rawalpindi, taking notice over the death of a citizen, under the alleged torture of the police in the area of Gujjar Khan Police Station; has suspended 11 policemen including the concerned SHO of PS Gujjar Khan as well.

After the initial inquiry, the CPO Rawalpindi Mohammad Faisal Rana has suspended the SHO PS Gujjar Khan Mohammad Ilyas, Sub Inspector Hasnain, ASI Mohammad Jehangir, ASI Mohammad Aslam, Head Constable Zameer Hussain, constable Mukhtar Hussain, Faizan Zaheer, Hanan Safeer, Mohammad Shoaib and Mohammad Ali, in addition to closing the aforementioned police personnel to the Police Lines Rawalpindi with an immediate effect. The CPO, while directing the SP Saddar Division Rai Mazhar Iqbal said that, according to the vision of the CM and the directions of the IGP; we ought to investigate this case filed against the policemen while following the formula which highlights that "the law is equal for everyone", it is so because the law is the strongest and the most powerful of all, no one is above the law, the CPO further added.

The CPO said that he is self-monitoring the investigation of this case while the SSP Investigation would oversee the investigative process by himself.