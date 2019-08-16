‘Govt has sold out Kashmir’

LAHORE : THE PML-N Punjab information secretary Azma Zahid Bukhari has alleged that Imran government has sold out Kashmir issue and the continuous statements by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi were an open confession of that.

In a statement on Thursday in connection with the Black Day on Kashmir situation, Azma Zahid Bukhari expressed sorrow that it was only because of the secret compromise on Kashmir issue by Imran government that India dared to blatantly change the internationally disputed and constitutionally recognised status of Kashmir which none of the Indian governments over the past 73 years had dared.

She said the diplomacy of the PTI government had proved biggest failure in history and left Pakistan literally alone in the community of world on the vital Kashmir issue. She alleged that those who had been raising slogans calling the friends of Modi as traitors were now paving way for Modi to annex Kashmir. She warned that Indian occupation of Kashmir would not last long and Delhi would soon fail to suppress Kashmiris freedom struggle with military force.

She demanded that Islamabad should cut off diplomatic ties with Delhi and close down its air space for Indian planes as in the recent past.

Later, talking to The News, she said PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif was not scheduled to meet Nawaz Sharif in jail on Thursday since the family had already held a meeting on Eid Day in lieu of the weekly meeting. For that reason, she said, Shahbaz Sharif was scheduled to address the rally in Muzaffarabad.

Earlier, a large group of women belonging to PML-N staged a demonstration outside Lahore Press Club and burnt an effigy of Modi and Indian flag.

The women led by MPA Rabia Farooqi were raising slogans against Indian occupation of Kashmir and Imran government’s cowardly stance in the face of Indian attempt to annex Kashmir in the Indian union. They called for an urgent measure to force India back out of Kashmir.