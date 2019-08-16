KE in the rain

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The torrential monsoon rains have brought devastation for the people of Karachi. Besides exposing other provincial/district departments, the rains have also exposed the inefficiency and non-serious attitude of K-Electric; more than 30 persons have lost their lives due to electrocution. Incidents like these show that K-Electric doesn't possess the capacity to handle rain-related emergency situations.
There is also a big question mark over the operational efficiency and output of K-Electric during heavy rains in Karachi, with the residents of the city experiencing frustrating long hours of electricity breakdowns as a result of feeders tripping. Actually, KE is playing with human lives and sentiments. It must be brought to account for its miserable service and apathy.
Abdul Samad Samo
Karachi
The torrential monsoon rains have brought devastation for the people of Karachi. Besides exposing other provincial/district departments, the rains have also exposed the inefficiency and non-serious attitude of K-Electric; more than 30 persons have lost their lives due to electrocution. Incidents like these show that K-Electric doesn't possess the capacity to handle rain-related emergency situations.
There is also a big question mark over the operational efficiency and output of K-Electric during heavy rains in Karachi, with the residents of the city experiencing frustrating long hours of electricity breakdowns as a result of feeders tripping. Actually, KE is playing with human lives and sentiments. It must be brought to account for its miserable service and apathy.
Abdul Samad Samo
Karachi