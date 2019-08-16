KE in the rain

The torrential monsoon rains have brought devastation for the people of Karachi. Besides exposing other provincial/district departments, the rains have also exposed the inefficiency and non-serious attitude of K-Electric; more than 30 persons have lost their lives due to electrocution. Incidents like these show that K-Electric doesn't possess the capacity to handle rain-related emergency situations.

There is also a big question mark over the operational efficiency and output of K-Electric during heavy rains in Karachi, with the residents of the city experiencing frustrating long hours of electricity breakdowns as a result of feeders tripping. Actually, KE is playing with human lives and sentiments. It must be brought to account for its miserable service and apathy.

Abdul Samad Samo

Karachi