5 martyred in Gilgit wall collapse

ISLAMABAD: Five persons were martyred and eighteen others injured when a retaining wall collapsed on people during Jashan-e-Azadi function at Jutial in Gilgit late Tuesday night.

According to details, the injured were shifted to CMH Gilgit. Commander Force Command Northern Areas Maj General Ahsan Mehmood Khan, Deputy Speaker Gilgit Baltistan Assembly Jafarullah Khan along with other officials visited CMH and inquired about the health of injured besides supervising the relief and rescue operation.

The civil and military leadership expressed heartfelt condolence to families of the martyrs and prayed for early recovery of the injured.