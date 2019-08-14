close
Thu Aug 15, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 15, 2019

Four dead in Kaghan valley accident

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
August 15, 2019

MANSEHRA: Four persons were killed when a car plunged into a ravine in the Kaghan valley on Wednesday, police sources said. They said the driver lost control over the steering while negotiating a sharp turn in Kawai area and the vehicle plunged into the gorge. The injured were rushed to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital (Kath) in Mansehra where doctors pronounced all the four dead. The dead were identified as Mohammad Akram, Hayat Khan, Mohammad Shakir and Habibullah, residents of Bajaur tribal district.

